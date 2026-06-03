Su-57 fighter can fly undetected by enemy radars — Rostec

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet can fly through the "fog of war," remaining undetected by enemy radars, the Rostec state corporation reported.

"The Su-34 with pinpoint accuracy is capable of placing glide bombs in a line over a small area. The Su-35S is the main 'sweeper' of the skies, capable of destroying enemy aircraft at ranges of hundreds of kilometers. And the Su-57 is a flying command center, which can also operate from the 'fog of war,' remaining undetected by enemy radars," it said.

Earlier, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview that Russia’s Su-57 and Su-35 fighter jets, which are successfully used in the special military operation zone, are in high demand abroad.