Israel detects missile launch from Iran toward Jordan’s Aqaba

TEL AVIV, July 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned people that a potential air raid alarm after the Israeli military identified a missile launch from Iran toward Jordan’s Aqaba.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified the launch of missiles from Iran toward the city of Aqaba in Jordan, adjacent to Israeli territory. It is possible that as a result of the fire, there will be spillover into Israeli territory. Consequently, sirens may be sounded in southern Israel," it said.

"As of this time, there is no change to the Home Front Command's guidelines. Should there be any further changes following a situational assessment, the public will be updated accordingly," it added.