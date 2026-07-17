Russian agriculture exports to China up 41% in 1H to around 5.7 mln tons

BARNAUL, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture exports to China increased by 41% in volume and by 44% in value in the first half of 2026 to around 5.7 mln tons worth over $4.9 bln, according to experts’ estimates, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin told TASS.

Last year Russia’s agriculture exports to China totaled $7.7 bln, he noted.

"According to expert estimates, in the first half of 2026 Russia exported around 5.7 mln tons of agricultural products to China valued at over $4.9 bln. Compared to the same period last year, supplies increased by 41% in volume terms and by 44% in value terms," Ilyushin said.

The top five agricultural products delivered from Russia to China by export revenue include frozen fish, rapeseed oil, crustaceans, soybeans, and flax seeds, he added.