Oman looking at charging fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz — media

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. Oman is looking at imposing a fee for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

According to the agency, the Omani authorities have warned European officials that navigation in the strait will never be as it was before the war. They pledged to continue complying with international maritime law, but warned that they may charge fees for services related, in particular, to the escort of vessels and pollution response.

It is not yet clear whether this toll will be obligatory, Bloomberg noted, adding that European and Gulf countries are afraid that Oman and Iran may arrange a joint toll collection system for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz.