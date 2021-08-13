Russian Navy patrol ship thwarts enemy missile strike in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, August 13. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev repelled a notional enemy’s missile strike during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crew of the patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev of the Black Sea Fleet held a series of drills to practice air defense and a naval battle. At the first stage of the drills, the patrol ship’s air defense teams employed an air defense system to thwart a missile strike delivered by a notional enemy warship," the press office said in a statement.

At the second stage of the exercise, the naval sailors practiced the technique of a sea battle by a standalone ship, delivering artillery fire against surface targets simulated by sea screens and a floating mine mockup, the statement says.

In the course of the drills, the warship’s crew practiced grenade throwing and measures to eliminate the notional enemy’s underwater subversive groups while the ship was in an unprotected anchorage, the press office reported.