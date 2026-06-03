FPV drone production capacity in Russia exceeds 15,000 units per day — deputy premier

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian companies can supply over 15,000 FPV drones per day, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Considering the high performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their relatively low cost, domestic companies can already supply over 15,000 FPV drones per day. In 2023, it took them a month to produce that many," he said.

The first deputy premier noted that the production of sophisticated reconnaissance and strike systems has also increased significantly. "At the same time, the delivery of all in-demand items is carried out within the timeframes established within the framework of the state defense procurement plan," Manturov emphasized.