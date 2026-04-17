Yolka UAV is highly effective interceptor — Russian serviceman

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s newest "Yolka" interceptor drone has demonstrated high effectiveness, a Russian serviceman, call sign "Marik," said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Yesterday, we hit another target with the Yolka interceptor drone. It’s a very effective weapon. We specifically calculated that it (the enemy UAV - TASS) would fly over the edge of a settlement, and then we launched the interceptor drone to avoid civilian casualties," Marik said.

The Defense Ministry recalled the operating principle of the latest Russian interceptor drone, emphasizing that it carries no warhead and that it destroys targets with kinetic energy in a direct collision. Thanks to four powerful engines, the drone can develop very high speed, allowing it to effectively destroy enemy drones upon impact.