Air defenses destroy 19 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within 12-hour period on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on June 4, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk Regions, over the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.