Russian defense chief calls for boosting capabilities against drone attacks in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has made a working visit to Russia’s westernmost Kalininingrad Region, inspecting the Baltic Fleet’s military and social facilities, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the defense chief, a priority is to enhance the combat capabilities of the coastal surveillance system and defense systems against drone attacks on the Kaliningrad Region.

"The defense minister also inspected regional air defense units and listened to commanders’ reports on combat duty missions and the measures that are being taken to effectively counter potential threats. At the end of his visit, the Russian defense chief held a meeting with the leadership of the Baltic Fleet and handed down instructions," the Defense Ministry said.

In particular, Baltic Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Lipilin reported to the defense minister that a detection system for enemy subversive means had been upgraded in order to improve the protection of various facilities.

Belousov made a tour of the military harbor and the Kaliningrad Sea Canal to watch vessel crews, air defense units and fire teams train to defend their base.