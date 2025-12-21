Deep State wants military conflict between the US and Russia, Gabbard says

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Representatives of the so-called "Deep State" endeavors to prevent the settlement in Ukraine and eventually bring the United States into a military conflict with Russia, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said at the conference of the Turning Point USA organization streamed by RSBN media company.

"As you know, President Trump has been persistently and relentlessly pursuing a peace deal to finally end the war between Russia and Ukraine," Gabbard said. "His teams are negotiating now, as we gather here. But what I've seen over these months is that every time they make progress and they move closer and closer to that hope for peace, the warmongers in the deep state step up and try to do everything they can to stop them," she stressed.

"They foment fear and hysteria as a way to justify the continuing of the war and their efforts to undermine President Trump's efforts towards peace, and do so specifically in this case, in order to try to pull the US military into a direct conflict with Russia, which is ultimately what the EU and NATO want. We cannot allow this to happen," Gabbard added.