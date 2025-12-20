Putin goes to St. Petersburg for informal CIS summit

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will work in St. Petersburg for the next couple of days, on December 21-22.

The traditional informal meeting of leaders of CIS countries and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held, the Kremlin’s press service said. The head of state will also have bilateral meetings with leaders of certain countries.

The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council will be held on Sunday, December 21. Current issues of functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union is planned, the presidential press service informed. The leaders can also outline milestones for further deepening of integration processes and development of the common market, and approve certain significant documents and decisions. In particular, it is expected that the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia will be signed.

CIS leaders will meet on Monday, December 22. The informal meeting before the New Year is the long-standing tradition of the Commonwealth. Putin hosts such summits since the year of 2017 at the least.