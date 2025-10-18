Repairs of Ferosplavnaya-1 power supply line begin — IAEA

VIENNA, October 19. /TASS/. Work to repair the Ferosplavnaya-1 line on the Ukrainian-controlled territory, supplying external power to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), have begun, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

"This morning, following de-mining activities, work started to repair two cables of the 330 kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavna-1 line, which was disconnected from the ZNPP on 7 May," the international organization said in a statement.

The ZNPP has been operating on standby diesel generators for three weeks in a row after its external power supply line were damaged as a result of hostilities. The plant’s last high-voltage 750kW power supply line, known as Dneprovskaya, was damaged after Ukraine’s shelling attack on September 23. Specialists have been failing to repair it amid non-stop attacks. Another line, 330 kW Ferrosplavnaya-1, has stayed switched off since May 7. The damaged section is located on the Dnieper right bank that is controlled by Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on October 9 that following its contacts with both Russian and Ukrainian side works to restore external power supplies to the ZNPP had begun.