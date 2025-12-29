Moscow raises the issue of speedy release of 11 Russians detained in Baku — MFA

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia has once again raised the issue of the speedy release of 11 Russian citizens detained in Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev.

"Some aspects related to the resolution of the consequences of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan were discussed. The Russian side has once again raised the issue of the speedy release of the 11 Russian citizens detained in Baku from June 30 to July 1," the ministry stated.

The parties also summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in the past year.

"They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing bilateral ties in accordance with the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022, and the agreements reached at the meeting of the two leaders in Dushanbe on October 9. In this context, they expressed a shared intention to expand contacts across the entire Russian-Azerbaijani agenda in 2026," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.