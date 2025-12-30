BERLIN, December 30. /TASS/. Western countries are seeking to return Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain and former commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, and bring him to power for an alleged ceasefire scheme with Russia, the founder of the Megaupload file sharing platform, Kim Dotcom, argued.

"MI6 has prepared and is sending head-Nazi Zaluzhny to Kiev to take over. Make peace with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for now and prepare Ukraine for a new conflict after [US President Donald] Trump. <…> The Russians should never accept him to lead Ukraine," Dotcom wrote on his page on X.

Starting from a year prior to current election planning, many political analysts identified Zaluzhny as the main rival to Vladimir Zelensky in future elections and linked the commander’s dismissal and his "exile" to London to this. Zaluzhny is still ahead of Zelensky in opinion polls. Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that, at a recent secret meeting at an Alpine resort, representatives of the United States and Great Britain agreed to clear the political field for Zaluzhny.