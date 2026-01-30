Trump not to back down from trying to get Greenland — Jeffrey Sachs

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not give up trying to get Greenland, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (New York), said.

In an interview with TASS, he said that Trump would not back down and might try to take Greenland, adding that this is an extremely unattractive prospect. He likened Trump’s behavior to that of a four-year-old child.

On January 21, after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that the outlines of a deal on Greenland had appeared. According to Axios, the draft agreement proposed by Rutte provides for the preservation of Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and updating the 1951 defense agreement, which will allow the United States to establish military bases and "defense zones" there, if NATO deems it necessary.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States undertook to protect the island from possible aggression.