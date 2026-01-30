Russian defense exports to grow significantly in 2026 — Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian defense exports are planned to grow significantly in 2026, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.

"Further efficient use of available financial and other mechanisms and instruments of support is critical, because defense export volumes in accordance with the plan for 2026, which we will finally consider and approve today, must grow significantly," the president said.

Additional support measures will be introduced within the framework of the new federal project for development of military-technical cooperation with foreign countries for the period of 2026-2028, the Russian leader added.