Russia, Belarus to hold joint Air Force and air defense drills on March 16-18

MINSK, March 15. /TASS. A staff exercise for jointly employing the Air Force and air defense troops of Belarus and Russia’s Aerospace Force will run in Belarus on March 16-18, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported in its Telegram channel on Monday.

"On March 16-18, the Air Force and air defense troops of Belarus will hold a joint training exercise under the direction of [Belarusian] Air Force and Air Defense Commander Major-General Igor Golub. The exercise will also involve commanders of military units and formations of the Air Force and air defense forces, and also an operational group of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.