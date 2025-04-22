MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold in the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal in Russia’s border Kursk Region led to damage to its premises, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said.

"Satanists, even as they were fleeing the Kursk Region, tried to destroy the Orthodox sanctuary as much as possible, taking cover in the monastery. It’s ok! We will pray for it and we will rebuild it!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, a source in security structures told TASS that Russian forces had liberated the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the village of Gornal in the Kursk Region.