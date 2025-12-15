Sri Lanka views uninterrupted Russian oil supplies, says ambassador

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Authorities of Sri Lanka are currently in negotiations to establish uninterrupted supplies of Russia’s oil deliveries to their country, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Russia Shobini Gunasekera told TASS.

"The Sri Lanka State Oil Corporation is currently holding negotiations both on LNG and on the modernization of the oil refinery in order to be able to receive uninterrupted Russian oil supplies," she said in an interview with TASS.

"There are no agreements signed as of yet, but negotiations are still underway. We have submitted our offer," the ambassador added.