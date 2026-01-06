Germany ready to deploy forces on NATO territory adjacent to Ukraine after ceasefire

PARIS, January 6. /TASS/. Germany is ready to contribute to efforts to maintain a possible ceasefire in Ukraine and, in particular, to deploy its troops on NATO territory adjacent to it, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a press conference following a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

"Germany will continue to make a political, financial, and military contribution. This could include, for example, that we announced about our forces for Ukraine on NATO territory adjacent to it after a ceasefire is reached," he said, adding that the decision on Germany's contribution to providing security guarantees for Ukraine would be made by the German government and the Bundestag.