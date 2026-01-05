US triumph in Venezuela could turn into disaster — Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The temporary US triumph in Venezuela could turn into a disaster for President Donald Trump, Russian senator Alexey Pushkov said.

"Trump's actions, and especially his statements, cannot be denied their effectiveness. Their efficiency is another matter. Previous US presidents were also delighted with their victories in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya. They were all eager to announce their victories, but ultimately, they turned into either defeat, as in Afghanistan, or disaster, as in Libya and Iraq, where the US became mired for many years," the senator noted.

In his opinion, by attacking Venezuela and capturing its president, the US violated all norms, "once again stirring up the whole world, returning it to the savage imperialism of the 19th century." In addition, the US revived the concept of the Wild West, once again claiming the right to "do whatever they want in the Western Hemisphere," Pushkov pointed out.

"But what will be the end result? Won't the 'triumph' turn into a disaster?" the senator concluded.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country. According to CNN, they have been taken to the US and are currently being detained in a center in Brooklyn, south of New York City.