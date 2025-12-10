Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to fight against Europe but will respond to the potential stationing of European troops in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"As the president stressed, we have no plans to fight against Europe. No plans at all. However, we will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European troops to Ukraine and the seizure of Russian assets. And we are already prepared to respond," he noted.

Lavrov added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue despite the need to accept realities. "Having invested all the political capital they had in a proxy war with Russia fought by Ukrainians, they let their incurable political blindness create the illusion that they will be able to defeat our country one way or another," he emphasized.

Earlier, foreign ministers of the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany, and the EU issued a joint statement following consultations in London, reiterating their commitment to "robust security guarantees for Ukraine," which would include "exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land and maritime reassurance forces that could help create confidence in any future peace and support the regeneration of Ukraine’s armed forces."