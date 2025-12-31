Netanyahu claims Iran starts restoring production of ballistic missiles

NEW YORK, December 31. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran is currently restoring its production of ballistic missiles.

During a Fox News interview, the Jewish state’s leader was asked on how he estimates the Islamic Republic’s progress in restoring its ballistic and nuclear programs. "We set them back considerably in both areas, but, you know, they'll try," he fold Fox News in an interview.

Netanyahu claimed that after the Fordow nuclear facility was "obliterated," Tehran may try to restore its nuclear program at "other sites."

"They also are trying to recover their missile, ballistic missile production facility," Netanyahu said, adding that the Iranians "are going back to production."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.