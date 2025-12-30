UAE ends its counter-terrorism mission in Yemen

DUBAI, December 30. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has ended its counter-terrorism mission in Yemen, according to an UAE defense ministry’s statement released by the WAM news agency.

As follows from the statement, this decision was made in "the context of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase, and in line with the commitments of the United Arab Emirates and its role in supporting security and stability in the region."

"The UAE Armed Forces concluded their military presence in the Republic of Yemen in 2019 after completing the assigned missions within the agreed official frameworks. The remaining presence was limited to specialized personnel as part of counterterrorism efforts, in coordination with relevant international partners," the ministry said.

Earlier, the UAE foreign ministry categorically rejected Saudi Arabia’s accusations that it had put pressure on the separatists from the Southern Transitional Council to conduct military operations near the kingdom's borders.

Escalation in eastern Yemen

On December 9, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, chairman of the the Southern Transitional Council (STC) loyal to the United Arab Emirates, announced seizing control of the eastern Yemeni governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah. He said the next stage would involve establishing the institutions of a future state in southern Yemen.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry described the separatists’ actions as an unjustified escalation and called on the STC to withdraw its forces from the two governorates. On the evening of December 27, a government source told the SABA news agency that the head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council had requested military assistance from the Saudi-led coalition to protect the population of Hadhramaut from the separatists.

Overnight to Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on two ships sailing from the United Arab Emirates to the Yemeni port of Mukalla without official authorization. According to a statement by the coalition’s official spokesman, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the operation was limited in scope and targeted "weapons and military equipment unloaded from the two ships."

Later in the day, Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, ruled to sever a joint defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates and demanded the UAE withdraw its forces from the republic within 24 hours. He also declared a state of emergency across the country for 90 days. The Saudi foreign ministry accused the UAE of supporting the riot in eastern Yemen, slamming this as a threat to Saudi Arabia’s national security.