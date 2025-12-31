Cosmonauts wish Russians to believe in miracles in New Year congratulations from space

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian crew members of the International Space Station, - cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Oleg Platonov and Sergey Mikayev, - congratulated Russians on the upcoming New Year from space, wishing them to keep believing in miracles and share the holiday spirit with their loved ones.

"The New Year is a family holiday, and we can feel love and support of our families even here, in space. On New Year’s eve, people always hope for a miracle, so we wish you to keep believing in miracles," Mikayev said in a video address, published by Roscosmos.

Kud-Sverchkov wished all Russians health, well-being and the New Year spirit.

Platonov, in turn, wished that Russians continue to share their holiday spirit with those around them.