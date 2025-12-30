Russian stock indices show mixed performance in 2025

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index lost 4% throughout this year, while the RTS Index surged by almost 25%, according to trading results on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 116 points to 2,766.62 points this year. The RTS Index gained 220.91 points to 1,114.13 points.

The yuan dropped by 2.48 rubles to 11.22 rubles. The dollar on Forex plummeted by 29.97% over the year and was traded above 79 rubles. The euro lost 20.5% to more than 93 rubles.

The last trading session this year ended mixed. The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.9%. The RTS Index showed a minor dip. "The MOEX Russia Index ended the day and the year with a good mood, being traded closer to 2,800 points. Geopolitics sent signals that were not only positive in recent days but investors maintain optimistic expectations overall. A comfortable combination of declining ruble and more expensive commodities backed up the demand of stock buyers at the year-end," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.