MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s attempt to simulate an anti-corruption campaign by dismissing his chief of staff has failed, and he will now face demands for greater sacrifices, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

Miroshnik stated that "the detention of German Galushchenko is another step towards Zelensky, who is within arm's reach." He stated that Galushchenko is part of Zelensky’s "inner corrupt circle." "The attempt to show that Zelensky is clean and the officials are corrupt did not work," Miroshnik said, warning that an international investigation could reveal Zelensky as a key figure in embezzling Western funds.

On February 17, Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court detained former energy minister, former justice minister German Galushchenko on charges of laundering Energoatom funds. Earlier, Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center said that Galushchenko was facing a potential prison term of from seven to 12 years if he is convicted of money laundering,

NABU said on February 16 that charges of large-scale money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization had been brought against Galushchenko, who had testified as a witness in the Mindich case. The man was detained overnight to February 15 while trying to leave the country.