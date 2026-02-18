Russian drone operators destroy enemy equipment in Ukrainian-controlled territory

TOKMAK /Zaporozhye Region/, February 18. /TASS/. Russian drone operators in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces are destroying at least one enemy battle unit every week, an objective observation platoon reconnaissance drone operator, call sign "Kot," told TASS.

"We’re mainly targeting military equipment, with success. Roughly once a week, a target falls into our traps — mostly pickup trucks, as everyone is now moving in pickups or light vehicles," he said.

The drone operator said that each platoon is operating within its own boundaries.