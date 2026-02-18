At least 43 Ukrainian UAVs shot down overnight over Russian regions and Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight over Russian Regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Air defense assets on duty intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on February 17 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 18 ‘[8 p.m. to 4 a.m. GMT]: 21 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 6 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 6 UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 5 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Chuvash Republic, and one UAV over the waters of the Black Sea," the ministry stated.