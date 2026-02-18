US trying to fabricate pretext for resuming nuclear testing — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, February 18. /TASS/. The Washington administration, through deliberately false allegations about China, is attempting to fabricate a pretext for the United States to resume nuclear testing, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told TASS.

"China opposes any attempt by the United States to fabricate excuses for resuming its own nuclear testing," he noted, commenting on the remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Non-proliferation Christopher Ee that China allegedly conducted explosive nuclear tests in recent years. "As a country with a massive nuclear arsenal, the United States should fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament — a widely recognized international consensus."

"China urges the US to reaffirm the five nuclear-weapon states’ commitment on refraining from nuclear tests, uphold the global consensus against nuclear tests, and take concrete steps to safeguard the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime," the diplomat added.