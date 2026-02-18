Iran decisive in implementing strategic partnership agreement with Russia — President

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Iran is decisive in implementing the agreement on strategic partnership with Russia in all the spheres within the shortest possible period, President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov.

"We are determined to implement this document quickly and in full scope. In all the areas agreed in advance, including transport, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, food industry, defense and cooperation in the security sphere. The process of implementing the arrangements is going with a good pace," the president said, cited by his press service.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for the period of twenty years with tacit extension for the next five-year periods was signed between the two countries in January 2025. It covers all the spheres of bilateral cooperation.