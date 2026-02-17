Czech Republic suggests supplying oil to Slovakia over its branch of Druzhba pipeline

BRATISLAVA, February 17. /TASS/. Karel Havlicek, the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, offered alternative oil supplies over the Czech segment of the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia during his visit to this country, CTK news agency said.

"The Czech Republic offers oil supplies [from the Western side] over the Druzhba oil pipeline to Slovakia," Havlicek said, cited by the news agency.

A small oil volume is meant, the official said. If larger supplies of such feedstock over the Czech segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline are required, then it will need significant expansion. Slovakia is not receiving oil over the southern leg of the pipeline since early February.