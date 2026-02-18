Geneva talks were tough-going but businesslike — Russia’s chief delegate

GENEVA, February 18. /TASS/. Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in Geneva were tough-going but businesslike, lasting about two hours on the second day, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief delegate and presidential aide, told the media.

"As you know, the negotiations lasted two days. They were very long yesterday, in various formats. We had two hours of talks today. They were tough-going, but businesslike," Medinsky said.

He announced that a new meeting on Ukraine would take place soon. "The next meeting will follow shortly," he noted. "That's all we wanted to say."

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18.