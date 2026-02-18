Russia hopes Iran talks not to end in military gamble — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the negotiations between the United States and Iran will not draw the region into a new risky military undertaking, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We remain ready to contribute to political and diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement and implement possible agreements, and we hope that common sense will prevail and the region will not be drawn into a new risky military undertaking with devastating consequences," she said, commenting on US statements about a possible strike if Tehran rejects Washington’s conditions.

"It is obvious that threats and blackmail do not contribute to the success of the negotiation process. And Russia is convinced that an equal and respectful dialogue is required to find mutually acceptable solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue. There is no reasonable alternative to this dialogue.".