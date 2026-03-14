Tehran, Washington were able to make good progress prior to attacks — Iran’s top diplomat

NEW YORK, March 14. /TASS/. Iran and the United States were able to make good progress at Geneva talks on February 26 and Tehran was ready to make a big concession, but Washington seems to have misinterpreted the stance of the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told MS Now in an interview.

"I never said that we are going to make bombs. I said that we have 440 kilos of 60% enriched material, and that was not a secret. That is what is mentioned in the reports of the IAEA. So, I said that, look, this is mentioned in the report. This, if enriched more, can be good enough for 10 bombs as your own experts claim. So, we are ready to give them up and <…> we are ready to dilute them, to downblend them into lower degrees. And by saying that, I wanted to say that the concession that we <…> are marking is really big," Araghchi recalled. "But how they have interpreted that? I don’t know. Maybe because of the lack of knowledge, maybe because of <…> intentions to justify, as I said, the act of aggression which cannot be justified," he emphasized.