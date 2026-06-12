Russian air defense forces down 4,776 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over past week

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down four Flamingo cruise missiles, 74 guided aerial bombs, and 4,776 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 74 guided aerial bombs, 11 US-made HIMARS rockets, four Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles, three Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 4,776 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 161,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,732 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,735 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 35,321 field artillery guns and mortars, and 63,899 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.