TOKYO, July 2. /TASS/. There are steadfast supporters of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in Japan despite the current political climate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message marking the opening of an exhibition in Tokyo dedicated to Iosif Goshkevich, the first diplomatic representative of the Russian Empire to Japan.

The message was read out at the exhibition’s opening ceremony at the Russian Embassy in Tokyo. "I know that there are faithful supporters of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in Japan. I am confident that no political circumstances can shake that," Lavrov noted. He recalled Goshkevich’s Belarusian origins, expressing hope that "the exhibition will contribute significantly to understanding the events of the past and allow us to take a fresh look at the key stages in the development of relations between Russia and Belarus with Japan."

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov also shared some thoughts on the occasion of the exhibition’s opening. "The life of Iosif Goshkevich demonstrates how multifaceted and creative the work of a highly qualified international affairs specialist can be," he emphasized. The Belarusian foreign minister particularly noted Goshkevich’s "extensive knowledge, erudition, and curiosity." "He did everything he could to achieve mutual understanding and establish friendly relations between countries, peoples, and specific individuals, even if they were on opposite sides of the world. That is the very essence of diplomacy," Ryzhenkov said.

At the same time, Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev emphasized that the exhibition’s opening coincides with two significant events - the 30th anniversary of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and the 150th anniversary of Goshkevich’s death. "These events are united by deep historical and spiritual ties between our peoples, as well as the memory of individuals who made outstanding contributions to the development of mutual understanding and cooperation," he added.

About exhibition

According to a TASS correspondent, the exhibition features a lot of archival diplomatic documents, the oldest of which dates back to 1857.

Komaki Kurihara, a Japanese actress, and Muneo Suzuki, a Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker known for his ties with Russia, were among those attending the exhibition.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking about the upcoming exhibition, emphasized that it would make a significant contribution to an objective understanding of the events of the past and strengthen dialogue with those willing to develop constructive relations with Russia. She also expressed confidence that the exhibition, to which representatives of Japan’s political, business and academic communities had been invited, would stir genuine interest among the wider public and researchers. The city of Hakodate, where Russia’s first consulate in Japan was opened in 1858 and where a monument to Goshkevich was erected in 1989, remains the center of historical memory of Goshkevich. "Today, despite Tokyo’s official unfriendly course, local residents and public organizations continue to demonstrate a caring attitude towards the heritage of our history shared by Russia, Belarus and Japan, honoring the traditions of mutual respect and neighborliness," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted, drawing attention to how significantly "Japanese citizens’ genuine attitude towards Russia, its culture and heritage differs from the course pursued by Tokyo authorities.".