Russia, Ukraine negotiate another round of POWs exchange — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine negotiate another round of prisoners of war exchange, and lists are being verified, Russia’s Human Rights Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova said.

"The work on exchanges continues. I hope a new round will take place soon," she said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily. We cannot disclose dates and details in advance as this is a matter of safety and the eventual outcome."

"But there is contact, the lists are being worked out, work is underway, I hope for a prompt result," she added.

On June 26, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the return of 160 Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity and the transfer of 160 Ukrainian servicemen in exchange.