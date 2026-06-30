Russia calls for international attention to Kiev’s crimes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is again calling on the global community to draw attention to crimes by the Kiev regime against civilians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We would like once again to bring the international community’s attention to this criminal conduct of the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian presidential spokesman was commenting on Tuesday’s drone attack that set fire to a private home in Yegoryevsk outside Moscow. A six-month-old baby died en route to the hospital and three others were injured in the attack. "Civilians have been affected, and children have been dying as a result of actions by the Kiev regime. And everybody should know and remember that," he argued.