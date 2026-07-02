MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky once again criticized Kiev’s Western partners for insufficient deliveries of missiles for air defense systems and stated that Ukraine had not received a single one of the 200 promised missiles.

"We need missiles. We have reached agreements with some countries and have already transferred funds to them. Some under the PURL [program] and some without it. With Norway, <...> [we agreed] that they would pay for 200 missiles. Not a single one of those 200 missiles has arrived," he said in a video published by the Ukrainian Novosti. Live news outlet. The head of the Kiev regime added that Ukraine will do everything possible to ensure the missiles are delivered for the agreed-upon price.

He added that Kiev has to "fight" to get partners to fulfill deliveries that have already been agreed upon. "This is a major problem. We will not discuss or disclose the details of the deliveries at this time. I believe this is a major problem related to our partners. <...> We simply need our partners to fulfill what we agreed upon. We aren’t asking for more - we just want them to fulfill what they agreed to, what they signed, or what they promised. Today, we are seeing a slowdown in these efforts," Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian authorities regularly ask their partners to increase arms deliveries, particularly missiles for air defense systems. Earlier, Ukrainian top military commander Alexander Syrsky acknowledged that the country's missile and artillery forces are critically dependent on arms and ammunition supplies from the West.