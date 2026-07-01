Russia to take response measures over deployment of US missile systems in Japan — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia will take measures in response to the deployment of US intermediate-range missile systems in Japan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have repeatedly warned the Japanese side against taking such destructive steps. We must also warn that they will not go unanswered. We will take compensatory measures aimed at strengthening our national defense capabilities," she said.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow is coordinating with its partners on maintaining peace in the Asia-Pacific region and will continue to strengthen that cooperation.