PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. Monaco investigators believe that a woman placed a bomb in the entrance of an apartment building on Rue Reverin Pere Louis Frolla, Le Figaro quoted a source as saying.

According to the newspaper, the footage from the surveillance cameras shows the suspect wearing a black hat, a black sweatshirt, light trousers and black sneakers. The investigation, which is still primarily investigating the connection between the explosion and Ukraine, believes it was a woman in her early 30s. Several newspaper sources claim that the woman conducted reconnaissance several days and several hours before the explosion. She is believed to have fled to a neighboring country.

On the evening of June 29, the woman allegedly sat for a long time on a bench in front of the house where the explosion occurred wounding three people.

The bomb, according to the newspaper, citing a source, "was small in size."

On June 29, an explosion occurred in the entrance of an apartment building in Monaco. According to BFMTV, one of the three injured is Vadim Yermolayev, a citizen of Cyprus, whom the media included in the list of the wealthiest Ukrainian businessmen. It was reported that he owned a network of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, Kiev imposed sanctions against him.

The Monaco Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident in connection with an "attempted murder." According to Le Figaro, sources say that the investigators are inclined to believe that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind this crime. According to the publication Comments.ua The SBU could have staged an assassination attempt on Yermolayev to take control of his associated call centers in Dnepropetrovsk and even broader shadow business processes in the city, as well as to prevent his possible interference in politics in the future.