Burevestnik’s range outstrips all other known missile systems — Putin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The Burevestnik nuclear-powered unlimited-range cruise missile is superior to all other known systems in terms of its range, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony of awarding Burevestnik and Poseidon developers.

"In terms of its flight range, Burevestnik surpassess all known missile systems in the world. It has high precision and hits its targets in designated time," he said.

The Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin on October 26 that the testing of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile has been successfully completed. During the tests, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering 14,000 kilometers. Gerasimov emphasized that this is not the end of its capabilities. He noted that the missile executed all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers during flight, demonstrating its advanced ability to evade anti-missile and air defense systems.