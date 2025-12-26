Russia harvested 139.4 mln tons of grain in 2025

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, Russia harvested 139.4 mln metric tons of grain in net weight, the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) said in its socioeconomic situation report.

"In 2025, according to preliminary data, estates of all categories (agricultural entities, farmers and population) threshed 139.4 mln metric tons of grain in weight after processing and 17 mln metric tons of sunflower seeds," the statistical agency said. The harvest totaled 43.6 mln metric tons of sugar beet, 19.5 mln metric tons of potatoes, and 13.8 mln metric tons of vegetables," Rosstat noted.

Grain threshing gained 10.7% year on year. Sunflower seeds production increased by 0.6% in annual terms. Sugar beet production declined by 3.3%. At the same time, production of potatoes added 9.4% in annual terms, and the like for like vegetables production lost 0.9%.