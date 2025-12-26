SIMFEROPOL, December 26. /TASS/. In his Christmas address to the nation, Vladimir Zelensky confirmed his commitment to war and hatred for the Russian people, State Duma member Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

Ukraine officially no longer celebrates Christmas on January 7. In 2023, Zelensky signed a law moving the official Christmas celebrations to December 25. Ahead of the holiday this year, he recorded an address to Ukrainians in which he cryptically wished death to someone, stopping short of saying who he was referring to.

"A shameless congratulation to an Orthodox country on Catholic Christmas humiliates the faithful in Ukraine and calls into question Zelensky’s standing as a statesman. Throughout his address, he was tearful, sniffled, and made aggressive insinuations against Russia while crudely insulting the Russian people. This rhetoric from the Kiev regime does not advance peace negotiations; instead, it highlights Zelensky's determination to prolong the war," Ivlev said.

Previously, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov characterized the video message as uncultured and embittered, comparing Zelensky to an individual of questionable adequacy.