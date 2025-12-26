Russian man wins over $400,000 in lottery after guessing every number wrong

PERM, December 26. /TASS/. A resident of Russia’s Perm Region won more than 31 million rubles (over $400,000) in a lottery after he luckily matched zero numbers on his ticket, the official distributor of Russian state lotteries, Stoloto, reported.

"At his mother’s request, Yevgeny P. from the Perm Region bought a ticket for the 155,875th draw of the ‘All or Nothing’ state lottery via the Stoloto mobile app and won the jackpot of 31,531,470 rubles [$404,250]. He didn’t match any numbers and, according to the lottery rules, the jackpot can be won by either matching 12 of 24 numbers or by matching none," Stoloto said.

The winner bought his ticket through the lottery’s mobile app. The family plans to use the prize to buy an apartment in the Krasnodar Region, where Yevgeny currently works.

Stoloto is the largest lottery operator in Russia. Since 2014, all lotteries in Russia are state-owned, organized by the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Sport, and supervised by the Federal Tax Service. Revenue from these lotteries is used to fund projects and events of social importance, including the development of physical culture and sports, high-performance sports, and the training of athletic reserves.