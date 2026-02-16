Russian embassy rejects Canada's accusations over Navalny’s death

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Ottawa has rejected accusations by the Canadian authorities in connection with statements by European countries about the poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

"We categorically reject the allegations made by the Canadian side. They are unfounded and lack any supporting evidence. The Canadian government is engaging in political point-scoring over a person’s death. This is both cynical and immoral," Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in a statement released by the embassy's press service.

"Furthermore, the Canadian government has no right to comment on Russia’s internal affairs. Russia does not interfere in Canada’s domestic matters and calls on Canada to adhere to the same principle," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

On February 14, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France released a joint statement. They claimed that Navalny had been poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin found in the skin of an Ecuadorian tree frog. The statement specified that this conclusion was based on the analysis of Navalny's biomaterials. Representatives of the aforementioned countries then accused Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that these allegations are misinformation intended to distract from Western countries' pressing problems.