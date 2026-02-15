Battlegroup South forces advancing towards Slavyansk — military chief

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Troops of the Battlegroup South are advancing towards Slavyansk, the liberation of Reznikovka is being completed, and the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Konstantinovka is underway, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced during an inspection of the Battlegroup Center units.

"Troops of the Battlegroup South are advancing towards Slavyansk. The liberation of Reznikovka is being completed. The destruction of Ukrainian formations in Konstantinovka continues," Gerasimov said.