Trump says Iran not ready to practical actions for striking deal

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Tehran was reportedly not demonstrating readiness to take concrete measures in order to reach an agreement on its nuclear program.

"I would say they want to talk. But so far they do a lot of talking and no action," the US leader said, speaking about the Iranian government.

When asked what Iran should do to avert a US attack, Trump replied: "Give us the deal that they should have given us the first time."

"If they give us a right deal, we won’t do that," the US leader added. "Historically, they haven’t done that."

Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons. The US leader warned that "the next attack will be far worse" than the summer 2025 strikes on Iran. "Don't make that happen again," he added.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.