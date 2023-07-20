West's focus shifts to repairing weapons provided to Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The West’s focus has shifted to repairing the weapons provided to Ukraine, a recognition that the conflict "will grind on for months and years to come," Politico writes, citing a Pentagon official.

According to the media outlet, "even before Ukraine launched its counteroffensive this summer, allies were becoming increasingly worried that efforts to keep donated equipment up and running were falling behind battlefield needs." "Now, with the fight to dislodge tens of thousands of well-entrenched Russian troops chewing through armored vehicles and artillery pieces, the need to get that equipment fixed and back in the fight is more urgent," Politico said.

"We’re setting up repair facilities in Europe, we’re translating [training and repair] manuals, we have to do much more together so there’s going to be more of a focus on that" by partner nations," the media outlet quoted the Pentagon’s acquisition and sustainment chief, William LaPlante, as saying.

Politico also pointed to Ukraine’s concern "over the availability of many of those donated systems, as some vehicles and weapons pulled from US and allied warehouses have arrived in need of repair." Besides, Ukraine has to send its equipment to other countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic for repairs.

The Ukrainian armed forces’ counteroffensive has proven difficult, leading "to some well-publicized losses of US-made Bradley fighting vehicles and hulking mine-resistant troop carriers, along with some damaged German Leopard tanks." "If repairable, getting those vehicles back to the front is at the top of the agenda," the media outlet noted.

Politico added that "the realities of national politics and government bureaucracy" were complicating the situation. In particular, "a plan for Berlin and Warsaw to establish a joint repair center in Poland for Ukrainian Leopard 2 tanks fell apart this month amid disagreements over the cost of the work."